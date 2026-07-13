780th MI Brigade (Cyber), Praetorian Change of Command 02

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FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Maj. Gen. Rhett R. Cox, commanding general, U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM), presided over a change of command ceremony whereby Col. Candy Boparai, relinquished her command of the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), Praetorians, to Col. Benjamin H. Klimkowski, on the McLachlin Parade Field, July 14, 2026.