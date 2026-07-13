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    780th MI Brigade (Cyber), Praetorian Change of Command 02 [Image 5 of 14]

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    780th MI Brigade (Cyber), Praetorian Change of Command 02

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2026

    Photo by Steven Stover 

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Maj. Gen. Rhett R. Cox, commanding general, U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM), presided over a change of command ceremony whereby Col. Candy Boparai, relinquished her command of the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), Praetorians, to Col. Benjamin H. Klimkowski, on the McLachlin Parade Field, July 14, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 18:13
    Photo ID: 9810732
    VIRIN: 260714-O-PX639-4396
    Resolution: 6399x4266
    Size: 7.06 MB
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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