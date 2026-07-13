FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Maj. Gen. Rhett R. Cox, commanding general, U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM), presided over a change of command ceremony whereby Col. Candy Boparai, relinquished her command of the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), Praetorians, to Col. Benjamin H. Klimkowski, on the McLachlin Parade Field, July 14, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 18:13
|Photo ID:
|9810732
|VIRIN:
|260714-O-PX639-4396
|Resolution:
|6399x4266
|Size:
|7.06 MB
|Location:
|FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 780th MI Brigade (Cyber), Praetorian Change of Command 02 [Image 14 of 14], by Steven Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), Praetorian Change of Command Ceremony
No keywords found.