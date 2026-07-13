780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), Praetorian Change of Command Ceremony

Photo By Steven Stover | FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Maj. Gen. Rhett R. Cox, commanding general, U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM), presided over a change of command ceremony whereby Col. Candy Boparai, relinquished her command of the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), Praetorians, to Col. Benjamin H. Klimkowski, on the McLachlin Parade Field, July 14, 2026. see less | View Image Page

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Maj. Gen. Rhett R. Cox, commanding general, U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM), presided over a change of command ceremony whereby Col. Candy Boparai, relinquished her command of the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), Praetorians, to Col. Benjamin H. Klimkowski, on the McLachlin Parade Field, July 14, 2026.

In a ceremony steeped in Army tradition, Soldiers, Family, and friends gathered to say farewell to the outgoing commander and her Family while also bidding a warm welcome to the incoming commander and his Family.

Lt. Col. Matthew D. Heinmiller, the brigade deputy commander, served as the commander of troops, and Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph Daniel, the brigade’s senior enlisted leader and ‘keeper of the colors’ stood with the brigade color guard, along with the Soldiers representing the brigade’s four major subordinate commands, the 781st Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber); 782d MI Battalion (Cyber); 11th Cyber Warfare Battalion (CWB); and the Operations Support Element – a brigade with more than 1,500 personnel operating from four states (Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland and Texas) supporting multiple Army and joint commands.

The 780th MI Brigade (Cyber) was activated on October 1, 2011, as a Major Subordinate Command under the INSCOM, while serving under the operational control of U.S. Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER). The 780th is the only operational offensive cyberspace brigade in the U.S. Army, and generates, trains, and sustains the Army’s offensive cyberspace operations teams and cyber warfare battalions to deliver effects in support of Army and joint requirements.

The brigade’s strategic importance to the U.S. Army, U.S. Cyber Command (CYBERCOM), the Department of War, and our Nation was apparent by those who attended the ceremony, a veritable who’s who in the cyber and intelligence community, including Mr. Brandon Pugh, the Principal Cyber Advisor to the Secretary of the Army; retired Gen. Paul M. Nakasone, who served as the Commander of CYBERCOM and the Director of the National Security Agency (NSA); retired Lt. Gen. William J. (“Joe”) Hartman, a former 780th MI Brigade (CY) commander who led CYBERCOM/NSA; Lt. Gen. Paul T. Stanton, Commander of the Department of War Cyber Defense Command and director of the Defense Information Systems Agency; Lt. Gen. Christopher L. Eubank, Commanding General of ARCYBER; Brig. Gen. Matthew J. Lennox, Commanding General, Cyber National Mission Force (CNMF), also a former 780th MI Brigade (CY) commander; and an abundance of other senior Civilians, officers, warrant officers, and NCOs.

In his remarks, Maj. Gen. Cox referenced the historical importance of Fort Meade, from its establishment in 1917, as then Camp Meade, a training hub for Soldiers preparing for deployments during World War I and then renamed as Fort George G. Meade in 1929, processing more than 3.5 million Soldiers headed to World War II. “But today, Fort Meade is our Nation’s hub and center for its cyber and intelligence operations, and you’re at the center of it… the 780th MI Brigade,” said Maj. Gen. Cox.

He then mentioned, today, was a historic day, and a historic change of command for the 780th.

“As this team knows, probably better than most, we do not gather today in ordinary times. The cyber domain has been anything but quiet. We have witnessed a continuous unseen battle taking place every millisecond of every day,” said Cox. “A relentless conflict that spans the globe. Networks have been tested, infrastructures been targeted, and the demand for resilient defense, precision cyber effects, and decision quality and intelligence has never been higher. Through it all the 780th has been in the fight on the front lines of the most contested domain in modern warfare.”

Maj. Gen. Cox stated he couldn’t be prouder of this brigade and what it has accomplished under the leadership of Col. Boparai.

“You took command during an era of unprecedented technological shift and adversarial aggression in cyberspace. You led this brigade through it with skill, poise, and relentless drive,” said Cox. “You build teams, you solve complex problems, you strengthen partnerships across the intelligence community, the interagency, the joint force, and with our allies. But I think, most importantly, you took care of your people while asking the best of them. The readiness of your formation increased exponentially.”

His next message was for the Praetorian Soldiers and Civilians.

“Your commander changed today, but your mission did not. The world outside these gates remains hostile, remains uncertain, and our Nation depends on the work you do every day,” said Maj. Gen. Cox. “Stay vigilant, stay professional, stay proud, keep adapting, keep delivering. Keep executing your missions and taking care of each other…God bless our Army, our Nation, our allies and partners. Everywhere and Always in the Fight…Vigilance Always, Always Out Front… This We’ll Defend.”

In her remarks, Col. Boparai thanked the present commanding generals of INSCOM and ARCYBER, as well as Maj. Gen. Timothy D. Brown, who relinquished his command and retired on June 5, 2026; and Lt. Gen. Maria B. Barrett, who relinquished her command and retired in December 2025, for entrusting her with the command, “being available, being approachable, and being great bosses.”

She also wanted to, first, thank the people who made this day possible, including her superior officers and mentors, including Gen. Nakasone, who mentored her since she was a captain and promoted her to lieutenant colonel and colonel; her peer groups, captain through colonel; her parents, who immigrated to the U.S.; and her immediate family – her son and her better half.

“So, the close friends I made along the way were the Family I got to choose. Not all of my friends could be here today, but it is not lost on me that some of the people sitting in the gazebo today are the same people who have, for decades, stood by me in hard times, and celebrated with me in good times, traveling for promotions and assumptions of command and graduation. Your Friendship means the world to me,” said Boparai.

She also bragged on her unit. Her battalion command teams and staff; company command teams; the brigade staff; and of course, the best battle buddy ever, Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel.

And, then to her second point… her love for this brigade.

“I read an article recently about this GOAT debate, and it reframed the choice between Micheal Jordan or LeBron James as a choice between an athlete who enjoyed the best athletic peak, and one who has had the greatest period of sustained excellence that we will ever see,” said Boparai. “And I thought about our brigade. The greatest period of sustained excellence.”

“Teams built on time…check.”

“Teams first on mission…check.”

“Teams doing first Ops (operations)…check.”

“Teams most trusted across the joint force…check.”

“First off score across the joint force…check.”

“The place the joint force comes to recruit talent…check.”

“From the time this brigade stood up in 2011 until today, the 780th has projected a culture of excellence in our field, and that is because of each and every one of the Praetorians, past and present.”

“Thank you for making the last two years deeply meaningful to me and just a sheer pleasure,” stated Boparai. “Thank you for your service and commitment to each other and the mission.”

Col. Benjamin Klimkowski is no stranger to the 780th MI Brigade. Following his initial assignments with the 82d Airborne Division, he served at ARCYBER, taught computer science at West Point, and served in various positions in the U.S. Army Cyber Protection Brigade. He previously commanded the 11th CWB, formerly known as the 915th Cyber Warfare Battalion.

“In keeping with our tradition, I will be completely committed to the highest standards of excellence and care,” said Klimkowski. “And I will be completely committed to you as we relentlessly tackle the challenges of the future. Whatever our Nation calls us to do.”

“Praetorian 6, logging in,”

“Everywhere and Always…In the Fight,”

“Vigilance Always,”

"Attack and Defend…With Speed.”

Ubique Et Semper In Pugna