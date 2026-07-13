SCSTC ATRC Graduation

Date Taken: 07.13.2026 Date Posted: 07.14.2026 15:01 Photo ID: 9810272 VIRIN: 260713-N-SI161-1002 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 890.08 KB Location: DAHLGREN, VIRGINIA, US

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