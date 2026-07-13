European Partnership Flight–Tirana: Sharing expertise, building trust

TIRANA, Albania – U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Erik Silva, 435th Tactical Advisory Squadron, Stan/Eval flight chief, brief on Crash Damaged or Disabled Aircraft (CDDAR) during a European Partnership Flight in Tirana, Albania, July 14, 2026. The collaborative exchange serves to cultivate participants into informed advocates who will champion operational readiness, maximize warfighting effectiveness, and ensure a lasting strategic advantage.
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 10:37
|Photo ID:
|9809676
|VIRIN:
|260714-F-IT949-1098
|Resolution:
|7495x5504
|Size:
|4.43 MB
|Location:
|TIRANA, AL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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