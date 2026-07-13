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    European Partnership Flight–Tirana: Sharing expertise, building trust [Image 3 of 3]

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    European Partnership Flight–Tirana: Sharing expertise, building trust

    TIRANA, ALBANIA

    07.13.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    TIRANA, Albania – U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Erik Silva, 435th Tactical Advisory Squadron, Stan/Eval flight chief, brief on Crash Damaged or Disabled Aircraft (CDDAR) during a European Partnership Flight in Tirana, Albania, July 14, 2026. The collaborative exchange serves to cultivate participants into informed advocates who will champion operational readiness, maximize warfighting effectiveness, and ensure a lasting strategic advantage.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 10:37
    Photo ID: 9809676
    VIRIN: 260714-F-IT949-1098
    Resolution: 7495x5504
    Size: 4.43 MB
    Location: TIRANA, AL
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, European Partnership Flight–Tirana: Sharing expertise, building trust [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    European Partnership Flight–Tirana: Sharing expertise, building trust
    European Partnership Flight–Tirana: Sharing expertise, building trust
    European Partnership Flight–Tirana: Sharing expertise, building trust

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    European Partnership Flight
    Republic of Albania (Albania)

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