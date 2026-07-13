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TIRANA, Albania – U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kyle McGurn, 435 Tactical Advisory Squadron, air advisor flight chief and fire protection bubject matter xxpert, briefs on firefighting procedures during a European Partnership Flight conference in Tirana, Albania, July 13, 2026. By sharing technical expertise and aligning operational best practices, the U.S. and our regional partners are building the foundational military capability, capacity, and mutual confidence required to lead conventional defense efforts.