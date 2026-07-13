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    European Partnership Flight–Tirana: Sharing expertise, building trust [Image 1 of 3]

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    European Partnership Flight–Tirana: Sharing expertise, building trust

    TIRANA, ALBANIA

    07.13.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    TIRANA, Albania – U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kyle McGurn, 435 Tactical Advisory Squadron, air advisor flight chief and fire protection bubject matter xxpert, briefs on firefighting procedures during a European Partnership Flight conference in Tirana, Albania, July 13, 2026. By sharing technical expertise and aligning operational best practices, the U.S. and our regional partners are building the foundational military capability, capacity, and mutual confidence required to lead conventional defense efforts.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 10:37
    Photo ID: 9809660
    VIRIN: 260714-F-IT949-1016
    Resolution: 6580x4693
    Size: 3.06 MB
    Location: TIRANA, AL
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, European Partnership Flight–Tirana: Sharing expertise, building trust [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    European Partnership Flight–Tirana: Sharing expertise, building trust
    European Partnership Flight–Tirana: Sharing expertise, building trust
    European Partnership Flight–Tirana: Sharing expertise, building trust

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    European Partnership Flight
    Republic of Albania (Albania)

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