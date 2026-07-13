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    Royal Australian Navy medics train Pacific Partnership 2026 medical personnel on extrication device aboard HMAS Choules (L100) [Image 4 of 4]

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    Royal Australian Navy medics train Pacific Partnership 2026 medical personnel on extrication device aboard HMAS Choules (L100)

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    07.13.2026

    Photo by Ensign Caroline Lui 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    Royal Australian Navy (RAN) Lieutenant Elliot Heeney, nursing officer, right, and RAN Able Seaman Medic Sienna Williams, next right, provide guidance as Lt. Cmdr. Stephanie Bitant, a Pacific Partnership 2026 (PP26) trauma nurse, left, and Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Sean Weimer, PP26 preventative medicine technician, center, practice strapping a Kendrick extrication device (KED) on PP26 Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Deondre McDonald during training to strengthen interoperability between the two countries’ medical teams in the sick bay aboard RAN amphibious Bay-class Landing Ship Dock (LSD) HMAS Choules (L100), at sea, July 14, 2026. Approximately 113 PP26 personnel from Australia, Canada, Germany, and the U.S. have embarked on Choules, which is providing transport and logistics support to the mission across multiple mission stops. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Caroline H. Lui)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 05:16
    Photo ID: 9809193
    VIRIN: 260714-N-IK052-2088
    Resolution: 7450x4967
    Size: 8.25 MB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Royal Australian Navy medics train Pacific Partnership 2026 medical personnel on extrication device aboard HMAS Choules (L100) [Image 4 of 4], by ENS Caroline Lui, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Royal Australian Navy medics train Pacific Partnership 2026 medical personnel on extrication device aboard HMAS Choules (L100)
    Royal Australian Navy medics train Pacific Partnership 2026 medical personnel on extrication device aboard HMAS Choules (L100)
    Royal Australian Navy medics train Pacific Partnership 2026 medical personnel on extrication device aboard HMAS Choules (L100)
    Royal Australian Navy medics train Pacific Partnership 2026 medical personnel on extrication device aboard HMAS Choules (L100)

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    kendrick extrication device
    HMAS Choules
    Pacific Partnership
    PP26
    KED

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