Royal Australian Navy medics train Pacific Partnership 2026 medical personnel on extrication device aboard HMAS Choules (L100)

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Royal Australian Navy (RAN) Chief Petty Officer Medic Peter Gough, center, trains embarked Pacific Partnership 2026 medical personnel on the use of a Kendrick extrication device (KED) to strengthen interoperability between the two countries’ medical teams in the sick bay aboard RAN amphibious Bay-class Landing Ship Dock (LSD) HMAS Choules (L100), at sea, July 14, 2026. Approximately 113 PP26 personnel from Australia, Canada, Germany, and the U.S. have embarked on Choules, which is providing transport and logistics support to the mission across multiple mission stops. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Caroline H. Lui)