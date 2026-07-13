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    Pacific Partnership Band plays aboard Royal Australian Navy HMAS Choules (L100) during replenishment-at-sea [Image 7 of 8]

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    Pacific Partnership Band plays aboard Royal Australian Navy HMAS Choules (L100) during replenishment-at-sea

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    07.12.2026

    Photo by Ensign Caroline Lui 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    Musician 1st Class Micah Lewis, drummer assigned to the Pacific Partnership Band, performs aboard Royal Australian Navy (RAN) amphibious Bay-class Landing Ship Dock (LSD) HMAS Choules (L100) as RAN Supply-class Auxiliary Oiler Replenishment (AOR) HMAS Supply (A195) departs following a replenishment-at-sea, July 13, 2026. Approximately 113 Pacific Partnership 2026 personnel from Australia, Canada, Germany, and the U.S. have embarked on Choules, which is providing transport and logistics support to the mission across multiple mission stops. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Caroline H. Lui)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 05:14
    Photo ID: 9809186
    VIRIN: 260713-N-IK052-1397
    Resolution: 6927x4618
    Size: 5.44 MB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Pacific Partnership Band plays aboard Royal Australian Navy HMAS Choules (L100) during replenishment-at-sea [Image 8 of 8], by ENS Caroline Lui, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pacific Partnership 2026 personnel embarked aboard Royal Australian Navy HMAS Choules (L100) move cargo during replenishment-at-sea
    Pacific Partnership 2026 personnel embarked aboard Royal Australian Navy HMAS Choules (L100) move cargo during replenishment-at-sea
    Pacific Partnership 2026 personnel embarked aboard Royal Australian Navy HMAS Choules (L100) move cargo during replenishment-at-sea
    Pacific Partnership Band plays aboard Royal Australian Navy HMAS Choules (L100) during replenishment-at-sea
    Pacific Partnership Band plays aboard Royal Australian Navy HMAS Choules (L100) during replenishment-at-sea
    Pacific Partnership Band plays aboard Royal Australian Navy HMAS Choules (L100) during replenishment-at-sea
    Pacific Partnership Band plays aboard Royal Australian Navy HMAS Choules (L100) during replenishment-at-sea
    Pacific Partnership Band plays aboard Royal Australian Navy HMAS Choules (L100) during replenishment-at-sea

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    TAGS

    Pacific Fleet Band
    Pacific Partnership Band
    HMAS Choules
    Pacific Partnership
    RAS
    PP26

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