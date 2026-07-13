Pacific Partnership 2026 personnel embarked aboard Royal Australian Navy HMAS Choules (L100) move cargo during replenishment-at-sea

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Pacific Partnership 2026 (PP26) personnel move cargo alongside the ship’s crew aboard Royal Australian Navy (RAN) amphibious Bay-class Landing Ship Dock (LSD) HMAS Choules (L100) during a replenishment-at-sea with RAN Supply-class Auxiliary Oiler Replenishment (AOR) HMAS Supply (A195), July 13, 2026. Approximately 113 PP26 personnel from Australia, Canada, Germany, and the U.S. have embarked on Choules, which is providing transport and logistics support to the mission across multiple mission stops. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Caroline H. Lui)