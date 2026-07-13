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    Illinois National Guard’s 144th Army Band Ends America’s 250th Birthday Weekend With a Special Concert in Sandwich’s Historic Opera House [Image 57 of 59]

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    Illinois National Guard’s 144th Army Band Ends America’s 250th Birthday Weekend With a Special Concert in Sandwich’s Historic Opera House

    SANDWICH, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2026

    Photo by Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    The Illinois Army National Guard's 144th Army Band poses for a photo with friends and family after the band's performance at the Sandwich (IL) Opera House on July 5. During the last part of the band's last concert during Independence Day weekend, the band invited friends, family, and retirees to perform with them. The band played at multiple community events throughout America's 250th Birthday weekend reaching thousands of people. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Brad Leighton, Illinois National Guard Public Affairs.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2026
    Date Posted: 07.13.2026 16:48
    Photo ID: 9808554
    VIRIN: 260705-A-OH563-8959
    Resolution: 4376x3544
    Size: 3.3 MB
    Location: SANDWICH, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Illinois National Guard’s 144th Army Band Ends America’s 250th Birthday Weekend With a Special Concert in Sandwich’s Historic Opera House [Image 59 of 59], by LTC Bradford Leighton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Illinois National Guard’s 144th Army Band Ends America’s 250th Birthday Weekend With a Special Concert in Sandwich’s Historic Opera House
    Illinois National Guard’s 144th Army Band Ends America’s 250th Birthday Weekend With a Special Concert in Sandwich’s Historic Opera House
    Illinois National Guard’s 144th Army Band Ends America’s 250th Birthday Weekend With a Special Concert in Sandwich’s Historic Opera House
    Illinois National Guard’s 144th Army Band Ends America’s 250th Birthday Weekend With a Special Concert in Sandwich’s Historic Opera House
    Illinois National Guard’s 144th Army Band Ends America’s 250th Birthday Weekend With a Special Concert in Sandwich’s Historic Opera House
    Illinois National Guard’s 144th Army Band Ends America’s 250th Birthday Weekend With a Special Concert in Sandwich’s Historic Opera House
    Illinois National Guard’s 144th Army Band Ends America’s 250th Birthday Weekend With a Special Concert in Sandwich’s Historic Opera House
    Illinois National Guard’s 144th Army Band Ends America’s 250th Birthday Weekend With a Special Concert in Sandwich’s Historic Opera House
    Illinois National Guard’s 144th Army Band Ends America’s 250th Birthday Weekend With a Special Concert in Sandwich’s Historic Opera House
    Illinois National Guard’s 144th Army Band Ends America’s 250th Birthday Weekend With a Special Concert in Sandwich’s Historic Opera House
    Illinois National Guard’s 144th Army Band Ends America’s 250th Birthday Weekend With a Special Concert in Sandwich’s Historic Opera House
    Illinois National Guard’s 144th Army Band Ends America’s 250th Birthday Weekend With a Special Concert in Sandwich’s Historic Opera House
    Illinois National Guard’s 144th Army Band Ends America’s 250th Birthday Weekend With a Special Concert in Sandwich’s Historic Opera House
    Illinois National Guard’s 144th Army Band Ends America’s 250th Birthday Weekend With a Special Concert in Sandwich’s Historic Opera House
    Illinois National Guard’s 144th Army Band Ends America’s 250th Birthday Weekend With a Special Concert in Sandwich’s Historic Opera House
    Illinois National Guard’s 144th Army Band Ends America’s 250th Birthday Weekend With a Special Concert in Sandwich’s Historic Opera House
    Illinois National Guard’s 144th Army Band Ends America’s 250th Birthday Weekend With a Special Concert in Sandwich’s Historic Opera House
    Illinois National Guard’s 144th Army Band Ends America’s 250th Birthday Weekend With a Special Concert in Sandwich’s Historic Opera House
    Illinois National Guard’s 144th Army Band Ends America’s 250th Birthday Weekend With a Special Concert in Sandwich’s Historic Opera House
    Illinois National Guard’s 144th Army Band Ends America’s 250th Birthday Weekend With a Special Concert in Sandwich’s Historic Opera House
    Illinois National Guard’s 144th Army Band Ends America’s 250th Birthday Weekend With a Special Concert in Sandwich’s Historic Opera House
    Illinois National Guard’s 144th Army Band Ends America’s 250th Birthday Weekend With a Special Concert in Sandwich’s Historic Opera House
    Illinois National Guard’s 144th Army Band Ends America’s 250th Birthday Weekend With a Special Concert in Sandwich’s Historic Opera House
    Illinois National Guard’s 144th Army Band Ends America’s 250th Birthday Weekend With a Special Concert in Sandwich’s Historic Opera House
    Illinois National Guard’s 144th Army Band Ends America’s 250th Birthday Weekend With a Special Concert in Sandwich’s Historic Opera House
    Illinois National Guard’s 144th Army Band Ends America’s 250th Birthday Weekend With a Special Concert in Sandwich’s Historic Opera House
    Illinois National Guard’s 144th Army Band Ends America’s 250th Birthday Weekend With a Special Concert in Sandwich’s Historic Opera House
    Illinois National Guard’s 144th Army Band Ends America’s 250th Birthday Weekend With a Special Concert in Sandwich’s Historic Opera House
    Illinois National Guard’s 144th Army Band Ends America’s 250th Birthday Weekend With a Special Concert in Sandwich’s Historic Opera House
    Illinois National Guard’s 144th Army Band Ends America’s 250th Birthday Weekend With a Special Concert in Sandwich’s Historic Opera House
    Illinois National Guard’s 144th Army Band Ends America’s 250th Birthday Weekend With a Special Concert in Sandwich’s Historic Opera House
    Illinois National Guard’s 144th Army Band Ends America’s 250th Birthday Weekend With a Special Concert in Sandwich’s Historic Opera House
    Illinois National Guard’s 144th Army Band Ends America’s 250th Birthday Weekend With a Special Concert in Sandwich’s Historic Opera House
    Illinois National Guard’s 144th Army Band Ends America’s 250th Birthday Weekend With a Special Concert in Sandwich’s Historic Opera House
    Illinois National Guard’s 144th Army Band Ends America’s 250th Birthday Weekend With a Special Concert in Sandwich’s Historic Opera House
    Illinois National Guard’s 144th Army Band Ends America’s 250th Birthday Weekend With a Special Concert in Sandwich’s Historic Opera House
    Illinois National Guard’s 144th Army Band Ends America’s 250th Birthday Weekend With a Special Concert in Sandwich’s Historic Opera House
    Illinois National Guard’s 144th Army Band Ends America’s 250th Birthday Weekend With a Special Concert in Sandwich’s Historic Opera House
    Illinois National Guard’s 144th Army Band Ends America’s 250th Birthday Weekend With a Special Concert in Sandwich’s Historic Opera House
    Illinois National Guard’s 144th Army Band Ends America’s 250th Birthday Weekend With a Special Concert in Sandwich’s Historic Opera House
    Illinois National Guard’s 144th Army Band Ends America’s 250th Birthday Weekend With a Special Concert in Sandwich’s Historic Opera House
    Illinois National Guard’s 144th Army Band Ends America’s 250th Birthday Weekend With a Special Concert in Sandwich’s Historic Opera House
    Illinois National Guard’s 144th Army Band Ends America’s 250th Birthday Weekend With a Special Concert in Sandwich’s Historic Opera House
    Illinois National Guard’s 144th Army Band Ends America’s 250th Birthday Weekend With a Special Concert in Sandwich’s Historic Opera House
    Illinois National Guard’s 144th Army Band Ends America’s 250th Birthday Weekend With a Special Concert in Sandwich’s Historic Opera House
    Illinois National Guard’s 144th Army Band Ends America’s 250th Birthday Weekend With a Special Concert in Sandwich’s Historic Opera House
    Illinois National Guard’s 144th Army Band Ends America’s 250th Birthday Weekend With a Special Concert in Sandwich’s Historic Opera House
    Illinois National Guard’s 144th Army Band Ends America’s 250th Birthday Weekend With a Special Concert in Sandwich’s Historic Opera House
    Illinois National Guard’s 144th Army Band Ends America’s 250th Birthday Weekend With a Special Concert in Sandwich’s Historic Opera House
    Illinois National Guard’s 144th Army Band Ends America’s 250th Birthday Weekend With a Special Concert in Sandwich’s Historic Opera House
    Illinois National Guard’s 144th Army Band Ends America’s 250th Birthday Weekend With a Special Concert in Sandwich’s Historic Opera House
    Illinois National Guard’s 144th Army Band Ends America’s 250th Birthday Weekend With a Special Concert in Sandwich’s Historic Opera House
    Illinois National Guard’s 144th Army Band Ends America’s 250th Birthday Weekend With a Special Concert in Sandwich’s Historic Opera House
    Illinois National Guard’s 144th Army Band Ends America’s 250th Birthday Weekend With a Special Concert in Sandwich’s Historic Opera House
    Illinois National Guard’s 144th Army Band Ends America’s 250th Birthday Weekend With a Special Concert in Sandwich’s Historic Opera House
    Illinois National Guard’s 144th Army Band Ends America’s 250th Birthday Weekend With a Special Concert in Sandwich’s Historic Opera House
    Illinois National Guard’s 144th Army Band Ends America’s 250th Birthday Weekend With a Special Concert in Sandwich’s Historic Opera House
    Illinois National Guard’s 144th Army Band Ends America’s 250th Birthday Weekend With a Special Concert in Sandwich’s Historic Opera House
    Illinois National Guard’s 144th Army Band Ends America’s 250th Birthday Weekend With a Special Concert in Sandwich’s Historic Opera House

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    National Guard, Illinois, Freedom 250, America 250, Army band

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