Illinois National Guard’s 144th Army Band Ends America’s 250th Birthday Weekend With a Special Concert in Sandwich’s Historic Opera House

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The Illinois Army National Guard's 144th Army Band poses for a photo with friends and family after the band's performance at the Sandwich (IL) Opera House on July 5. During the last part of the band's last concert during Independence Day weekend, the band invited friends, family, and retirees to perform with them. The band played at multiple community events throughout America's 250th Birthday weekend reaching thousands of people. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Brad Leighton, Illinois National Guard Public Affairs.)