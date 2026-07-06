Established by the Army Materiel Command, Operation Patriot Press is one of the Army’s most important sustainment focused training missions, giving transportation units the opportunity to work directly within the logistics and industrial environments that keep the force supplied. (Catrina Goddard, McAlester Army Ammunition Plant)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 08:15
|Photo ID:
|9807378
|VIRIN:
|260610-D-A4479-9896
|Resolution:
|4032x2448
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|MCALESTER, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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Through OPP, Soldiers strengthen ammunition mission readiness at MCAAP
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