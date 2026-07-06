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    Through OPP, Soldiers strengthen ammunition mission readiness at MCAAP [Image 2 of 2]

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    Through OPP, Soldiers strengthen ammunition mission readiness at MCAAP

    MCALESTER, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Established by the Army Materiel Command, Operation Patriot Press is one of the Army’s most important sustainment focused training missions, giving transportation units the opportunity to work directly within the logistics and industrial environments that keep the force supplied. (Catrina Goddard, McAlester Army Ammunition Plant)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 07.13.2026 08:15
    Photo ID: 9807378
    VIRIN: 260610-D-A4479-9896
    Resolution: 4032x2448
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: MCALESTER, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    Through OPP, Soldiers strengthen ammunition mission readiness at MCAAP
    Through OPP, Soldiers strengthen ammunition mission readiness at MCAAP

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    Army Sustainment Command
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