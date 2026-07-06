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    Through OPP, Soldiers strengthen ammunition mission readiness at MCAAP [Image 1 of 2]

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    Through OPP, Soldiers strengthen ammunition mission readiness at MCAAP

    UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Soldiers from the 1742nd Transportation Company, South Dakota Army National Guard, recently completed Operation Patriot Press exercises at the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant in Oklahoma. (Catrina Goddard, McAlester Army Ammunition Plant)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 07.13.2026 08:15
    Photo ID: 9807377
    VIRIN: 260610-D-A4479-8408
    Resolution: 3861x2400
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    Through OPP, Soldiers strengthen ammunition mission readiness at MCAAP
    Through OPP, Soldiers strengthen ammunition mission readiness at MCAAP

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    Army Sustainment Command (ASC)
    Operation Patriot Press

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