Soldiers from the 1742nd Transportation Company, South Dakota Army National Guard, recently completed Operation Patriot Press exercises at the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant in Oklahoma. (Catrina Goddard, McAlester Army Ammunition Plant)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2026 08:15
|Photo ID:
|9807377
|VIRIN:
|260610-D-A4479-8408
|Resolution:
|3861x2400
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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Through OPP, Soldiers strengthen ammunition mission readiness at MCAAP
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