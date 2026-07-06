Through OPP, Soldiers strengthen ammunition mission readiness at MCAAP

Date Taken: 06.10.2026 Date Posted: 07.13.2026 08:15 Photo ID: 9807377 VIRIN: 260610-D-A4479-8408 Resolution: 3861x2400 Size: 1.71 MB Location: US

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