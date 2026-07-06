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    68th TMC Celebrates Warrant Officer Cohort 108th Birthday [Image 2 of 13]

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    68th TMC Celebrates Warrant Officer Cohort 108th Birthday

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.08.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Johnson 

    68th Theater Medical Command

    On 2 July, 2026, The 68th Theater Medical Command held a celebration ceremony for the Warrant Officer Cohort on their 108th birthday. It was on 9 July, 1918, Congress established the rank and grade of warrant officer. Warrant officers are technical experts, combat leaders, trainers, and advisors. They serve in 17 branches and 67 warrant officer specialties,(24) spanning the Active Component, the Army National Guard, and the U.S. Army Reserve. Army warrant officers are officially addressed as Mr. or Ms./Mrs. and warrant officers of grades CW2-CW5 can also be referred to as "Chief". (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Johnson)
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    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.09.2026 07:41
    Photo ID: 9800984
    VIRIN: 260709-A-JW006-2253
    Resolution: 5621x3119
    Size: 5.08 MB
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 68th TMC Celebrates Warrant Officer Cohort 108th Birthday [Image 13 of 13], by SFC Eric Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    68th TMC Celebrates Warrant Officer Cohort 108th Birthday
    68th TMC Celebrates Warrant Officer Cohort 108th Birthday
    68th TMC Celebrates Warrant Officer Cohort 108th Birthday
    68th TMC Celebrates Warrant Officer Cohort 108th Birthday
    68th TMC Celebrates Warrant Officer Cohort 108th Birthday
    68th TMC Celebrates Warrant Officer Cohort 108th Birthday
    68th TMC Celebrates Warrant Officer Cohort 108th Birthday
    68th TMC Celebrates Warrant Officer Cohort 108th Birthday
    68th TMC Celebrates Warrant Officer Cohort 108th Birthday
    68th TMC Celebrates Warrant Officer Cohort 108th Birthday
    68th TMC Celebrates Warrant Officer Cohort 108th Birthday
    68th TMC Celebrates Warrant Officer Cohort 108th Birthday
    68th TMC Celebrates Warrant Officer Cohort 108th Birthday

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