68th TMC Celebrates Warrant Officer Cohort 108th Birthday

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On 2 July, 2026, The 68th Theater Medical Command held a celebration ceremony for the Warrant Officer Cohort on their 108th birthday. It was on 9 July, 1918, Congress established the rank and grade of warrant officer. Warrant officers are technical experts, combat leaders, trainers, and advisors. They serve in 17 branches and 67 warrant officer specialties,(24) spanning the Active Component, the Army National Guard, and the U.S. Army Reserve. Army warrant officers are officially addressed as Mr. or Ms./Mrs. and warrant officers of grades CW2-CW5 can also be referred to as "Chief". (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Johnson)

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