(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    U.S., Royal Thai Navy Conduct Medical Subject Matter Expert Exchange at CARAT Thailand [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S., Royal Thai Navy Conduct Medical Subject Matter Expert Exchange at CARAT Thailand

    THAILAND

    07.07.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Dakota David 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7

    260708-N-YG157-1014 SONGKHLA, Thailand - U.S. Navy Chief Hospital Corpsman Conner Spuhl, assigned to Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7, conducts preventive medicine training for Royal Thai Navy (RTN) medical experts at the RTN Naval Hospital in Songkhla, July 8, 2026, during a subject matter expert exchange as part of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand 2026. This year marks the 32nd iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to shared maritime security challenges in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota L. David)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.09.2026 06:16
    Photo ID: 9800954
    VIRIN: 260708-N-YG157-1014
    Resolution: 6119x4458
    Size: 5.21 MB
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Royal Thai Navy Conduct Medical Subject Matter Expert Exchange at CARAT Thailand [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Dakota David, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S., Royal Thai Navy Conduct Medical Subject Matter Expert Exchange at CARAT Thailand
    U.S., Royal Thai Navy Conduct Medical Subject Matter Expert Exchange at CARAT Thailand
    U.S., Royal Thai Navy Conduct Medical Subject Matter Expert Exchange at CARAT Thailand
    U.S., Royal Thai Navy Conduct Medical Subject Matter Expert Exchange at CARAT Thailand

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    pacom
    Hospital Corpsman
    desron 7
    medical
    u.s. navy
    doctor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery