U.S., Royal Thai Navy Conduct Medical Subject Matter Expert Exchange at CARAT Thailand

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260708-N-YG157-1014 SONGKHLA, Thailand - U.S. Navy Chief Hospital Corpsman Conner Spuhl, assigned to Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7, conducts preventive medicine training for Royal Thai Navy (RTN) medical experts at the RTN Naval Hospital in Songkhla, July 8, 2026, during a subject matter expert exchange as part of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand 2026. This year marks the 32nd iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to shared maritime security challenges in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota L. David)