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    VMM 265RotorRotor Blade Replacement [Image 7 of 8]

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    VMM 265RotorRotor Blade Replacement

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    07.06.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Paul LeClair 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    U.S. Marines move a rotor blade of a CH-53 Super Stallion attached to the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265, on the flight deck of forward-deployed America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), July 8, 2026. Tripoli is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Paul LeClair)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2026
    Date Posted: 07.09.2026 05:58
    Photo ID: 9800948
    VIRIN: 260708-N-KX492-1303
    Resolution: 2356x1325
    Size: 615.13 KB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, VMM 265RotorRotor Blade Replacement [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Paul LeClair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    VMM 265RotorRotor Blade Replacement
    VMM 265RotorRotor Blade Replacement
    VMM 265RotorRotor Blade Replacement
    VMM 265RotorRotor Blade Replacement
    VMM 265RotorRotor Blade Replacement
    VMM 265RotorRotor Blade Replacement
    VMM 265RotorRotor Blade Replacement
    VMM 265RotorRotor Blade Replacement

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    TAGS

    AMPHIB
    USN
    USS Tripoli
    LHA7
    US Navy

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