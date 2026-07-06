VMM 265RotorRotor Blade Replacement

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U.S. Marines move a rotor blade of a CH-53 Super Stallion attached to the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265, on the flight deck of forward-deployed America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), July 8, 2026. Tripoli is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Paul LeClair)