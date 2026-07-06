(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Executive Officer Cmdr. Laurvick's Final Flight at Fleet Activities Okinawa [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Executive Officer Cmdr. Laurvick's Final Flight at Fleet Activities Okinawa

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.07.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Guth 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa

    KADENA AIR BASE, Japan (July 8, 2026)
    Cmdr. Samuel Laurvick, commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa's (CFAO) former executive officer, offers farewell remarks after being washed down following his final flight in CFAO's C-12 Huron, July 8, 2026. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.09.2026 02:58
    Photo ID: 9800660
    VIRIN: 260708-N-DN657-1085
    Resolution: 7482x4988
    Size: 3.12 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Executive Officer Cmdr. Laurvick's Final Flight at Fleet Activities Okinawa [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Executive Officer Cmdr. Laurvick's Final Flight at Fleet Activities Okinawa
    Executive Officer Cmdr. Laurvick's Final Flight at Fleet Activities Okinawa
    Executive Officer Cmdr. Laurvick's Final Flight at Fleet Activities Okinawa
    Executive Officer Cmdr. Laurvick's Final Flight at Fleet Activities Okinawa
    Executive Officer Cmdr. Laurvick's Final Flight at Fleet Activities Okinawa
    Executive Officer Cmdr. Laurvick's Final Flight at Fleet Activities Okinawa
    Executive Officer Cmdr. Laurvick's Final Flight at Fleet Activities Okinawa

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Executive Officer
    C-12 Huron
    Final Flight
    CFAO
    Okinawa
    Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery