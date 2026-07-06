KADENA AIR BASE, Japan (July 8, 2026)
Cmdr. Samuel Laurvick, commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa's (CFAO) former executive officer, conducts his final flight in a C-12 Huron on Kadena Air Base, July 8, 2026. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2026 02:58
|Photo ID:
|9800652
|VIRIN:
|260708-N-DN657-1040
|Resolution:
|6880x4914
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Executive Officer Cmdr. Laurvick's Final Flight at Fleet Activities Okinawa [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.