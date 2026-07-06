Executive Officer Cmdr. Laurvick's Final Flight at Fleet Activities Okinawa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan (July 8, 2026)

Cmdr. Samuel Laurvick, commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa's (CFAO) former executive officer, conducts his final flight in a C-12 Huron on Kadena Air Base, July 8, 2026. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)