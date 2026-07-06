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    NFL Stars Visit USS San Diego [Image 7 of 7]

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    NFL Stars Visit USS San Diego

    NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    06.23.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Julian Mata 

    USS San Diego (LPD 22)

    SASEBO, Japan (June 24, 2026) – National Football League player Jessie Bates III, from the Atlanta Falcons stands at the helm aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS San Diego (LPD 22) in port Sasebo, Japan, June 24, 2026. San Diego embarks, transports and land elements of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) through landing craft, air cushion (LCAC); helicopter; MV-22B Osprey and other amphibious craft. San Diego’s capabilities give the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group the capability to support a variety of amphibious operations that include amphibious assaults and special operations. (U.S. Navy photo Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julian Mata)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 07.09.2026 00:37
    Photo ID: 9800419
    VIRIN: 260624-N-OI019-1292
    Resolution: 4525x3203
    Size: 4.4 MB
    Location: NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NFL Stars Visit USS San Diego [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Julian Mata, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NFL Stars Visit USS San Diego
    NFL Stars Visit USS San Diego

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    USS San Diego (LPD 22)
    NFL
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Falcons
    Football. Distinguished Guest

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