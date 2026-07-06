NFL Stars Visit USS San Diego

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SASEBO, Japan (June 24, 2026) – National Football League player John Abraham, from the Atlanta Falcons, autographs a towel for a Sailor aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS San Diego (LPD 22) in port Sasebo, Japan, June 24, 2026. San Diego embarks, transports and land elements of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) through landing craft, air cushion (LCAC); helicopter; MV-22B Osprey and other amphibious craft. San Diego’s capabilities give the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group the capability to support a variety of amphibious operations that include amphibious assaults and special operations. (U.S. Navy photo Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julian Mata)