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    Knowledge Check: Pacific Intelligence Innovation Initiative Interns and students visit MCBH [Image 6 of 6]

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    Knowledge Check: Pacific Intelligence Innovation Initiative Interns and students visit MCBH

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Photo by Cpl. MaKenna Hearne 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    Students and interns with the Pacific Intelligence Innovation Initiative (P3I) pose for a group photo at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, June 26, 2026. MCBH assisted the mission of P3I by inviting them to explore the cultural, environmental and historic sites located on the installation. P3I supports economic development in Hawaii by creating jobs and opportunities for Hawaii’s students, businesses, and military community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. MaKenna Hearne)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 22:37
    Photo ID: 9800299
    VIRIN: 260626-M-BT636-7935
    Resolution: 6741x4494
    Size: 11.83 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Knowledge Check: Pacific Intelligence Innovation Initiative Interns and students visit MCBH [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl MaKenna Hearne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Knowledge Check: Pacific Intelligence Innovation Initiative Interns and students visit MCBH
    Knowledge Check: Pacific Intelligence Innovation Initiative Interns and students visit MCBH
    Knowledge Check: Pacific Intelligence Innovation Initiative Interns and students visit MCBH
    Knowledge Check: Pacific Intelligence Innovation Initiative Interns and students visit MCBH
    Knowledge Check: Pacific Intelligence Innovation Initiative Interns and students visit MCBH
    Knowledge Check: Pacific Intelligence Innovation Initiative Interns and students visit MCBH

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    MCBH
    Hawaii

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