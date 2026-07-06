Knowledge Check: Pacific Intelligence Innovation Initiative Interns and students visit MCBH

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Students and interns from the Pacific Intelligence Innovation Initiative (P3I) participate in an educational tour of Marine Corps Base Hawaii, June 26, 2026. MCBH assisted the mission of P3I by inviting them to explore the cultural, environmental and historic sites located on the installation. P3I supports economic development in Hawaii by creating jobs and opportunities for Hawaii’s students, businesses, and military community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. MaKenna Hearne)