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    Navy Medicine Master-at-Arms strengthen expeditionary readiness through Combat Skills Training [Image 3 of 3]

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    Navy Medicine Master-at-Arms strengthen expeditionary readiness through Combat Skills Training

    SUFFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms

    Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Thuan Nguyen, security clerk assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Twentynine Palms, participates in Combat Skills Training (CST) in Suffolk, Virginia, June 11, 2026. The weeklong course prepares Expeditionary Medicine Sailors to operate in austere, high-threat environments by strengthening tactical skills, marksmanship and expeditionary readiness. (Courtesy photo).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 18:41
    Photo ID: 9800095
    VIRIN: 260708-D-D0528-5841
    Resolution: 3024x2104
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: SUFFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: BRADENTON, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    Navy Medicine Master-at-Arms strengthen expeditionary readiness through Combat Skills Training
    Navy Medicine Master-at-Arms strengthen expeditionary readiness through Combat Skills Training

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    master
    training
    navy
    skills
    combat
    medicine

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