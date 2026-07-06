Navy Medicine Master-at-Arms strengthen expeditionary readiness through Combat Skills Training

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Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Thuan Nguyen, security clerk assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Twentynine Palms, participates in Combat Skills Training (CST) in Suffolk, Virginia, June 11, 2026. The weeklong course prepares Expeditionary Medicine Sailors to operate in austere, high-threat environments by strengthening tactical skills, marksmanship and expeditionary readiness. (Courtesy photo).