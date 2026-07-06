Navy Medicine Master-at-Arms strengthen expeditionary readiness through Combat Skills Training

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Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Gurjoban Singh, command master-at-arms assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Twentynine Palms, poses with a target following a live-fire exercise during Combat Skills Training (CST) in Suffolk, Virginia, June 11, 2026. The weeklong course prepares Expeditionary Medicine Sailors to operate in austere, high-threat environments by strengthening tactical skills, marksmanship and expeditionary readiness. (Courtesy photo).