Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Gurjoban Singh, command master-at-arms assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Twentynine Palms, poses with a target following a live-fire exercise during Combat Skills Training (CST) in Suffolk, Virginia, June 11, 2026. The weeklong course prepares Expeditionary Medicine Sailors to operate in austere, high-threat environments by strengthening tactical skills, marksmanship and expeditionary readiness. (Courtesy photo).
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 18:41
|Photo ID:
|9800094
|VIRIN:
|260708-D-D0528-4440
|Resolution:
|3024x2045
|Size:
|2.48 MB
|Location:
|SUFFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Hometown:
|ASTORIA/QUEENS/NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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Navy Medicine Master-at-Arms strengthen expeditionary readiness through Combat Skills Training
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