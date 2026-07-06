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    Navy Medicine Master-at-Arms strengthen expeditionary readiness through Combat Skills Training [Image 2 of 3]

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    Navy Medicine Master-at-Arms strengthen expeditionary readiness through Combat Skills Training

    SUFFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms

    Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Gurjoban Singh, command master-at-arms assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Twentynine Palms, poses with a target following a live-fire exercise during Combat Skills Training (CST) in Suffolk, Virginia, June 11, 2026. The weeklong course prepares Expeditionary Medicine Sailors to operate in austere, high-threat environments by strengthening tactical skills, marksmanship and expeditionary readiness. (Courtesy photo).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 18:41
    Photo ID: 9800094
    VIRIN: 260708-D-D0528-4440
    Resolution: 3024x2045
    Size: 2.48 MB
    Location: SUFFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: ASTORIA/QUEENS/NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    Navy Medicine Master-at-Arms strengthen expeditionary readiness through Combat Skills Training
    Navy Medicine Master-at-Arms strengthen expeditionary readiness through Combat Skills Training

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    master
    training
    navy
    skills
    combat
    medicine

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