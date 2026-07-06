SMMC Ruiz participates in MOAA TotalForce+ panel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, participates in a TotalForce+ Senior Enlisted Leader panel, hosted by the Military Officers Association of America and moderated by Lt. Gen. Brian Kelly (Ret.), Alexandria, Virginia, July 8, 2026. Ruiz was joined by Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force John Bentivegna, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief, National Guard Bureau, Sergeant Major John Raines III, and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Phillip Waldron. The senior leaders had an in-depth discussion on quality of life topics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jordan E. Gilbert)