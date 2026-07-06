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    SMMC Ruiz participates in MOAA TotalForce+ panel [Image 1 of 6]

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    SMMC Ruiz participates in MOAA TotalForce+ panel

    ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2026

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jordan Gilbert 

    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, participates in a TotalForce+ Senior Enlisted Leader panel, hosted by the Military Officers Association of America and moderated by Lt. Gen. Brian Kelly (Ret.), Alexandria, Virginia, July 8, 2026. Ruiz was joined by Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force John Bentivegna, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief, National Guard Bureau, Sergeant Major John Raines III, and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Phillip Waldron. The senior leaders had an in-depth discussion on quality of life topics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jordan E. Gilbert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 17:26
    Photo ID: 9799952
    VIRIN: 260708-M-RB959-2868
    Resolution: 6101x4067
    Size: 3.52 MB
    Location: ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SMMC Ruiz participates in MOAA TotalForce+ panel [Image 6 of 6], by GySgt Jordan Gilbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SMMC Ruiz participates in MOAA TotalForce+ panel
    SMMC Ruiz participates in MOAA TotalForce+ panel
    SMMC Ruiz participates in MOAA TotalForce+ panel
    SMMC Ruiz participates in MOAA TotalForce+ panel
    SMMC Ruiz participates in MOAA TotalForce+ panel
    SMMC Ruiz participates in MOAA TotalForce+ panel

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    TAGS

    Military Officers Association of America
    MOAA
    SMMC
    TotalForce+
    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps
    Marine Corps

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