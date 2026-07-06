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    Boise AC honors Idaho Air National Guard children [Image 7 of 8]

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    Boise AC honors Idaho Air National Guard children

    GARDEN CITY, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2026

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Allmaras 

    124th Fighter Wing

    The Boise Athletic Club recognizes children of Idaho Air National Guard Airmen before their soccer match July 2, 2026, in Garden City, Idaho. The team took the children on the field and stood with them during the national anthem. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 14:14
    Photo ID: 9799430
    VIRIN: 260702-Z-IM874-1083
    Resolution: 5546x3120
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: GARDEN CITY, IDAHO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Boise AC honors Idaho Air National Guard children [Image 8 of 8], by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Boise AC honors Idaho Air National Guard children
    Boise AC honors Idaho Air National Guard children
    Boise AC honors Idaho Air National Guard children
    Boise AC honors Idaho Air National Guard children
    Boise AC honors Idaho Air National Guard children
    Boise AC honors Idaho Air National Guard children
    Boise AC honors Idaho Air National Guard children
    Boise AC honors Idaho Air National Guard children

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    Soccer
    124th Fighter Wing
    Idaho Air National Guard
    America 250
    Freedom 250

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