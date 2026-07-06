The Boise Athletic Club recognizes children of Idaho Air National Guard Airmen before their soccer match July 2, 2026, in Garden City, Idaho. The team took the children on the field and stood with them during the national anthem. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 14:14
|Photo ID:
|9799428
|VIRIN:
|260702-Z-IM874-1076
|Resolution:
|7656x4306
|Size:
|10.31 MB
|Location:
|GARDEN CITY, IDAHO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Boise AC honors Idaho Air National Guard children [Image 8 of 8], by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.