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    Full Military Funeral Honors with Escort were Conducted During a Memorial Service for U.S. Merchant Marine Galleyman-Utility Jose Pabon [Image 38 of 49]

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    Full Military Funeral Honors with Escort were Conducted During a Memorial Service for U.S. Merchant Marine Galleyman-Utility Jose Pabon

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Coast guardsmen from the U.S. Coast Guard Ceremonial Honor Guard, sailors from the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Band, and soldiers from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) Caisson Detachment conduct full military funeral honors with escort during a memorial service for U.S. Merchant Marine Galleyman-Utility Jose Pabon, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, May 12, 2026.

    On July 25, 1944, Pabon was serving onboard a Merchant Marine ship during World War II when it was torpedoed by a German U-boat. None of the ship’s 69-member crew, including Pabon, survived. Although they risked their lives delivering cargo during the war, Merchant Marines were not considered eligibility for military benefits until 1988, when a judge granted his recognition for their service.

    As the family of Pabon could not attend his memorial service, an ANC Arlington Lady represented the family and accepted the flag from Pabon’s service on their behalf.

    (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 09:53
    Photo ID: 9798671
    VIRIN: 260512-A-IW468-7759
    Resolution: 7475x4983
    Size: 7.5 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Full Military Funeral Honors with Escort were Conducted During a Memorial Service for U.S. Merchant Marine Galleyman-Utility Jose Pabon [Image 49 of 49], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Full Military Funeral Honors with Escort were Conducted During a Memorial Service for U.S. Merchant Marine Galleyman-Utility Jose Pabon
    Full Military Funeral Honors with Escort were Conducted During a Memorial Service for U.S. Merchant Marine Galleyman-Utility Jose Pabon
    Full Military Funeral Honors with Escort were Conducted During a Memorial Service for U.S. Merchant Marine Galleyman-Utility Jose Pabon
    Full Military Funeral Honors with Escort were Conducted During a Memorial Service for U.S. Merchant Marine Galleyman-Utility Jose Pabon
    Full Military Funeral Honors with Escort were Conducted During a Memorial Service for U.S. Merchant Marine Galleyman-Utility Jose Pabon
    Full Military Funeral Honors with Escort were Conducted During a Memorial Service for U.S. Merchant Marine Galleyman-Utility Jose Pabon
    Full Military Funeral Honors with Escort were Conducted During a Memorial Service for U.S. Merchant Marine Galleyman-Utility Jose Pabon
    Full Military Funeral Honors with Escort were Conducted During a Memorial Service for U.S. Merchant Marine Galleyman-Utility Jose Pabon
    Full Military Funeral Honors with Escort were Conducted During a Memorial Service for U.S. Merchant Marine Galleyman-Utility Jose Pabon
    Full Military Funeral Honors with Escort were Conducted During a Memorial Service for U.S. Merchant Marine Galleyman-Utility Jose Pabon
    Full Military Funeral Honors with Escort were Conducted During a Memorial Service for U.S. Merchant Marine Galleyman-Utility Jose Pabon
    Full Military Funeral Honors with Escort were Conducted During a Memorial Service for U.S. Merchant Marine Galleyman-Utility Jose Pabon
    Full Military Funeral Honors with Escort were Conducted During a Memorial Service for U.S. Merchant Marine Galleyman-Utility Jose Pabon
    Full Military Funeral Honors with Escort were Conducted During a Memorial Service for U.S. Merchant Marine Galleyman-Utility Jose Pabon
    Full Military Funeral Honors with Escort were Conducted During a Memorial Service for U.S. Merchant Marine Galleyman-Utility Jose Pabon
    Full Military Funeral Honors with Escort were Conducted During a Memorial Service for U.S. Merchant Marine Galleyman-Utility Jose Pabon
    Full Military Funeral Honors with Escort were Conducted During a Memorial Service for U.S. Merchant Marine Galleyman-Utility Jose Pabon
    Full Military Funeral Honors with Escort were Conducted During a Memorial Service for U.S. Merchant Marine Galleyman-Utility Jose Pabon
    Full Military Funeral Honors with Escort were Conducted During a Memorial Service for U.S. Merchant Marine Galleyman-Utility Jose Pabon
    Full Military Funeral Honors with Escort were Conducted During a Memorial Service for U.S. Merchant Marine Galleyman-Utility Jose Pabon
    Full Military Funeral Honors with Escort were Conducted During a Memorial Service for U.S. Merchant Marine Galleyman-Utility Jose Pabon
    Full Military Funeral Honors with Escort were Conducted During a Memorial Service for U.S. Merchant Marine Galleyman-Utility Jose Pabon
    Full Military Funeral Honors with Escort were Conducted During a Memorial Service for U.S. Merchant Marine Galleyman-Utility Jose Pabon
    Full Military Funeral Honors with Escort were Conducted During a Memorial Service for U.S. Merchant Marine Galleyman-Utility Jose Pabon
    Full Military Funeral Honors with Escort were Conducted During a Memorial Service for U.S. Merchant Marine Galleyman-Utility Jose Pabon
    Full Military Funeral Honors with Escort were Conducted During a Memorial Service for U.S. Merchant Marine Galleyman-Utility Jose Pabon
    Full Military Funeral Honors with Escort were Conducted During a Memorial Service for U.S. Merchant Marine Galleyman-Utility Jose Pabon
    Full Military Funeral Honors with Escort were Conducted During a Memorial Service for U.S. Merchant Marine Galleyman-Utility Jose Pabon
    Full Military Funeral Honors with Escort were Conducted During a Memorial Service for U.S. Merchant Marine Galleyman-Utility Jose Pabon
    Full Military Funeral Honors with Escort were Conducted During a Memorial Service for U.S. Merchant Marine Galleyman-Utility Jose Pabon
    Full Military Funeral Honors with Escort were Conducted During a Memorial Service for U.S. Merchant Marine Galleyman-Utility Jose Pabon
    Full Military Funeral Honors with Escort were Conducted During a Memorial Service for U.S. Merchant Marine Galleyman-Utility Jose Pabon
    Full Military Funeral Honors with Escort were Conducted During a Memorial Service for U.S. Merchant Marine Galleyman-Utility Jose Pabon
    Full Military Funeral Honors with Escort were Conducted During a Memorial Service for U.S. Merchant Marine Galleyman-Utility Jose Pabon
    Full Military Funeral Honors with Escort were Conducted During a Memorial Service for U.S. Merchant Marine Galleyman-Utility Jose Pabon
    Full Military Funeral Honors with Escort were Conducted During a Memorial Service for U.S. Merchant Marine Galleyman-Utility Jose Pabon
    Full Military Funeral Honors with Escort were Conducted During a Memorial Service for U.S. Merchant Marine Galleyman-Utility Jose Pabon
    Full Military Funeral Honors with Escort were Conducted During a Memorial Service for U.S. Merchant Marine Galleyman-Utility Jose Pabon
    Full Military Funeral Honors with Escort were Conducted During a Memorial Service for U.S. Merchant Marine Galleyman-Utility Jose Pabon
    Full Military Funeral Honors with Escort were Conducted During a Memorial Service for U.S. Merchant Marine Galleyman-Utility Jose Pabon
    Full Military Funeral Honors with Escort were Conducted During a Memorial Service for U.S. Merchant Marine Galleyman-Utility Jose Pabon
    Full Military Funeral Honors with Escort were Conducted During a Memorial Service for U.S. Merchant Marine Galleyman-Utility Jose Pabon
    Full Military Funeral Honors with Escort were Conducted During a Memorial Service for U.S. Merchant Marine Galleyman-Utility Jose Pabon
    Full Military Funeral Honors with Escort were Conducted During a Memorial Service for U.S. Merchant Marine Galleyman-Utility Jose Pabon
    Full Military Funeral Honors with Escort were Conducted During a Memorial Service for U.S. Merchant Marine Galleyman-Utility Jose Pabon
    Full Military Funeral Honors with Escort were Conducted During a Memorial Service for U.S. Merchant Marine Galleyman-Utility Jose Pabon
    Full Military Funeral Honors with Escort were Conducted During a Memorial Service for U.S. Merchant Marine Galleyman-Utility Jose Pabon
    Full Military Funeral Honors with Escort were Conducted During a Memorial Service for U.S. Merchant Marine Galleyman-Utility Jose Pabon
    Full Military Funeral Honors with Escort were Conducted During a Memorial Service for U.S. Merchant Marine Galleyman-Utility Jose Pabon

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