DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Capt. Bill Guheen, outgoing commanding officer of U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, is relieved by Capt. Brett Whorley, incoming commanding officer for NSF Diego Garcia during a change of charge ceremony onboard NSF Diego Garcia, July 8, 2026. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Daniel Lotter)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 06:43
|Photo ID:
|9798434
|VIRIN:
|260708-N-MJ357-1127
|Resolution:
|4243x2829
|Size:
|2.64 MB
|Location:
|IO
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia Welcomes New Commanding Officer
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