Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia Welcomes New Commanding Officer

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DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – U.S. Navy Chaplain Lt. Cmdr. Timothy DeLaughter, command chaplain of U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, gives the invocation during NSF Diego Garcia’s change of command ceremony onboard NSF Diego Garcia, July 8, 2026. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Daniel Lotter)