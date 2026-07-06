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    Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia Welcomes New Commanding Officer [Image 1 of 3]

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    Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia Welcomes New Commanding Officer

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    07.07.2026

    Photo by Seaman Daniel Lotter 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – U.S. Navy Chaplain Lt. Cmdr. Timothy DeLaughter, command chaplain of U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, gives the invocation during NSF Diego Garcia’s change of command ceremony onboard NSF Diego Garcia, July 8, 2026. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Daniel Lotter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 06:43
    Photo ID: 9798429
    VIRIN: 260708-N-MJ357-1029
    Resolution: 5456x3637
    Size: 5.29 MB
    Location: IO
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia
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