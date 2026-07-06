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    Preventive Medicine Soldier Mentors the Next Generation on the Court [Image 3 of 3]

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    Preventive Medicine Soldier Mentors the Next Generation on the Court

    GERMANY

    07.07.2026

    Photo by Michelle Thum 

    Public Health Command Europe

    By day, U.S. Army Preventive Medicine Specialist Beethova Aspilaire protects the health and readiness of the force as a Preventive Medicine Specialist at Public Health Command Europe. But after hours, he trades his uniform for a coach's whistle, dedicating his time to shaping the next generation of athletes.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 02:28
    Photo ID: 9798289
    VIRIN: 260708-A-FU201-6007
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 478.92 KB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Preventive Medicine Soldier Mentors the Next Generation on the Court [Image 3 of 3], by Michelle Thum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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