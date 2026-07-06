Preventive Medicine Soldier Mentors the Next Generation on the Court

By day, U.S. Army Preventive Medicine Specialist Beethova Aspilaire protects the health and readiness of the force as a Preventive Medicine Specialist at Public Health Command Europe. But after hours, he trades his uniform for a coach's whistle, dedicating his time to shaping the next generation of athletes.
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 02:28
|Photo ID:
|9798289
|VIRIN:
|260708-A-FU201-6007
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|478.92 KB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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