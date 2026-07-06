Preventive Medicine Soldier Mentors the Next Generation on the Court

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By day, U.S. Army Preventive Medicine Specialist Beethova Aspilaire protects the health and readiness of the force as a Preventive Medicine Specialist at Public Health Command Europe. But after hours, he trades his uniform for a coach's whistle, dedicating his time to shaping the next generation of athletes. Recently, Aspilaire teamed up with his coworker, Sean Starr, to volunteer as basketball coaches for a local youth team in the Kaiserslautern Military Community.