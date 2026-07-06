VP-26 Tridents Load Harpoon on to P-8 Poseidon during Valiant Shield 2026

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U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 26, loads an AGM-84D Harpoon on to a P-8A Poseidon aircraft supporting Valiant Shield on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 26, 2026. Exercises like Valiant Shield allow Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the joint force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)