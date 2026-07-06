(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    VP-26 Tridents Load Harpoon on to P-8 Poseidon during Valiant Shield 2026 [Image 4 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    VP-26 Tridents Load Harpoon on to P-8 Poseidon during Valiant Shield 2026

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    06.25.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Bennett IV 

    Patrol Squadron Two Six

    U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 26, prepare to load an AGM-84D Harpoon to a P-8A Poseidon aircraft in support of Valiant Shield on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 26, 2026. Exercises like Valiant Shield allow Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the joint force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 01:31
    Photo ID: 9798184
    VIRIN: 260626-N-OF444-1082
    Resolution: 4737x3553
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VP-26 Tridents Load Harpoon on to P-8 Poseidon during Valiant Shield 2026 [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 William Bennett IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VP-26 Tridents Refuel P-8 Poseidon Aircraft during Valiant Shield 2026
    VP-26 Tridents Refuel P-8 Poseidon Aircraft during Valiant Shield 2026
    VP-26 Tridents Refuel P-8 Poseidon Aircraft during Valiant Shield 2026
    VP-26 Tridents Load Harpoon on to P-8 Poseidon during Valiant Shield 2026
    VP-26 Tridents Load Harpoon on to P-8 Poseidon during Valiant Shield 2026
    VP-26 Tridents Load Harpoon on to P-8 Poseidon during Valiant Shield 2026
    VP-26 Tridents Load Harpoon on to P-8 Poseidon during Valiant Shield 2026
    VP-26 Tridents Load Harpoon on to P-8 Poseidon during Valiant Shield 2026
    VP-26 Tridents Load Harpoon on to P-8 Poseidon during Valiant Shield 2026
    VP-26 Tridents Load Harpoon on to P-8 Poseidon during Valiant Shield 2026
    VP-26 Tridents Load Harpoon on to P-8 Poseidon during Valiant Shield 2026
    VP-26 Tridents Load Harpoon on to P-8 Poseidon during Valiant Shield 2026
    VP-26 Tridents Load Harpoon on to P-8 Poseidon during Valiant Shield 2026
    VP-26 Tridents Load Harpoon on to P-8 Poseidon during Valiant Shield 2026
    VP-26 Tridents Load Harpoon on to P-8 Poseidon during Valiant Shield 2026
    VP-26 Tridents Load Harpoon on to P-8 Poseidon during Valiant Shield 2026

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CTF 72
    U.S. PACFLT
    U.S. PACOM
    ValiantShield
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    VP-26 Tridents

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery