TRANSCOM commander visits Kadena, engages with Airmen

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U.S. Air Force Gen. Randall Reed, commander of U.S. Transportation Command, recognizes outstanding Airmen assigned to the 733rd Air Mobility Squadron during a visit to Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 29, 2026. Reed met with Airmen to recognize their accomplishments and discuss the squadron's contributions to U.S. Transportation Command's global mobility mission. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Jamal J. Berry II)