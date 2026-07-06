U.S. Air Force Gen. Randall Reed, commander of U.S. Transportation Command, recognizes outstanding Airmen assigned to the 733rd Air Mobility Squadron during a visit to Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 29, 2026. Reed met with Airmen to recognize their accomplishments and discuss the squadron's contributions to U.S. Transportation Command's global mobility mission. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Jamal J. Berry II)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 23:40
|Photo ID:
|9798055
|VIRIN:
|260627-F-ME505-5308
|Resolution:
|4908x3266
|Size:
|2.94 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TRANSCOM commander visits Kadena, engages with Airmen [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jamal Berry II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.