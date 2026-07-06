TRANSCOM commander visits Kadena, engages with Airmen

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U.S. Air Force Gen. Randall Reed, commander of U.S. Transportation, tours the 733rd Air Mobility Squadron passenger terminal on Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 29, 2026. Reed visited Kadena to engage with Airmen and receive updates on the 733rd AMS's role in supporting air mobility operations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Jamal J. Berry II)