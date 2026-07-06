CAF CWO Bob McCann visits Ford Island Conference Center

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Canadian Armed Forces Chief Warrant Officer Bob McCann, greets Master Corporal Jessica Vos, Imagery Technician, during a visit to the Combined Joint Information Bureau, Ford Island Conference Center during Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026 at Ford Island, Hawaii, July 7, 2026. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Edwards)