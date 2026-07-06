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    CAF CWO Bob McCann visits Ford Island Conference Center [Image 1 of 3]

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    CAF CWO Bob McCann visits Ford Island Conference Center

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Edwards 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Canadian Armed Forces Chief Warrant Officer Bob McCann, visits the Combined Joint Information Bureau, Ford Island Conference Center during Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026 at Ford Island, Hawaii, July 7, 2026. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Edwards)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 19:51
    Photo ID: 9797783
    VIRIN: 260707-A-ET233-1001
    Resolution: 6513x4342
    Size: 12.76 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CAF CWO Bob McCann visits Ford Island Conference Center [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Amber Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CAF CWO Bob McCann visits Ford Island Conference Center
    CAF CWO Bob McCann visits Ford Island Conference Center
    CAF CWO Bob McCann visits Ford Island Conference Center

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    Partners
    Third Fleet
    Integrated
    Prepared
    RIMPAC 26
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 26

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