Navy Hawaii personnel honored during Kailua Independence Day parade

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JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Lt. Cmdr. Laquita Roscoe, U.S. Pacific Command cryptologic warfare officer, and her daughter, Alyssa, take part in the 77th Annual Kailua Independence Day Parade, July 4, 2026, in Kailua, Hawaii. The Kailua Chamber of Commerce invited Roscoe, who is enrolled in the Navy Wounded Warrior Program, to take part in the parade and recognized her service at a pre-parade breakfast, where chamber members awarded her with a certificate naming her as a “Kailua’s Hero 2026.” (U.S. Navy photo by Lydia Robertson)