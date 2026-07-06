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    Navy Hawaii personnel honored during Kailua Independence Day parade [Image 1 of 2]

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    Navy Hawaii personnel honored during Kailua Independence Day parade

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Photo by Lydia Robertson 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Lt. Cmdr. Laquita Roscoe, U.S. Pacific Command cryptologic warfare officer, and her daughter, Alyssa, take part in the 77th Annual Kailua Independence Day Parade, July 4, 2026, in Kailua, Hawaii. The Kailua Chamber of Commerce invited Roscoe, who is enrolled in the Navy Wounded Warrior Program, to take part in the parade and recognized her service at a pre-parade breakfast, where chamber members awarded her with a certificate naming her as a “Kailua’s Hero 2026.” (U.S. Navy photo by Lydia Robertson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 19:23
    Photo ID: 9797782
    VIRIN: 260704-N-NO246-1017
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Hometown: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Hawaii personnel honored during Kailua Independence Day parade [Image 2 of 2], by Lydia Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Hawaii personnel honored during Kailua Independence Day parade
    Navy Hawaii personnel honored during Kailua Independence Day parade

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    Paramedic
    Kailua Independence Day Parade
    Federal Fire Department Hawaii
    Navy Region Hawaii
    Laquita Roscoe

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