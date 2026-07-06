Navy Hawaii personnel honored during Kailua Independence Day parade

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JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Aaron Pitt, a Navy Region Hawaii Federal Fire Department battalion chief, who also serves as a firefighter and paramedic, takes part in the 77th Annual Kailua Independence Day Parade, July 4, 2026, in Kailua, Hawaii. The Kailua Chamber of Commerce invited Pitt, who is also a member of the Hawaii Army National Guard, to take part in the parade and also recognized his service at a pre-parade breakfast, where chamber members awarded Pitt with a certificate naming him as a “Kailua’s Hero 2026.” (U.S. Navy photo by Lydia Robertson)