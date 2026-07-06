JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Aaron Pitt, a Navy Region Hawaii Federal Fire Department battalion chief, who also serves as a firefighter and paramedic, takes part in the 77th Annual Kailua Independence Day Parade, July 4, 2026, in Kailua, Hawaii. The Kailua Chamber of Commerce invited Pitt, who is also a member of the Hawaii Army National Guard, to take part in the parade and also recognized his service at a pre-parade breakfast, where chamber members awarded Pitt with a certificate naming him as a “Kailua’s Hero 2026.” (U.S. Navy photo by Lydia Robertson)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 19:23
|Photo ID:
|9797784
|VIRIN:
|260704-N-NO246-1023
|Resolution:
|1405x2078
|Size:
|771.77 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Hawaii personnel honored during Kailua Independence Day parade [Image 2 of 2], by Lydia Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.