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    Navy Hawaii personnel honored during Kailua Independence Day parade [Image 2 of 2]

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    Navy Hawaii personnel honored during Kailua Independence Day parade

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Photo by Lydia Robertson 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Aaron Pitt, a Navy Region Hawaii Federal Fire Department battalion chief, who also serves as a firefighter and paramedic, takes part in the 77th Annual Kailua Independence Day Parade, July 4, 2026, in Kailua, Hawaii. The Kailua Chamber of Commerce invited Pitt, who is also a member of the Hawaii Army National Guard, to take part in the parade and also recognized his service at a pre-parade breakfast, where chamber members awarded Pitt with a certificate naming him as a “Kailua’s Hero 2026.” (U.S. Navy photo by Lydia Robertson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 19:23
    Photo ID: 9797784
    VIRIN: 260704-N-NO246-1023
    Resolution: 1405x2078
    Size: 771.77 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Hawaii personnel honored during Kailua Independence Day parade [Image 2 of 2], by Lydia Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Hawaii personnel honored during Kailua Independence Day parade
    Navy Hawaii personnel honored during Kailua Independence Day parade

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    Paramedic
    Kailua Independence Day Parade
    para athelete
    Federal Fire Department Hawaii
    Navy Region Hawaii
    Aaron Pitt

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