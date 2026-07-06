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    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers help local youth during the 2026 Youth Impact Program [Image 20 of 23]

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    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers help local youth during the 2026 Youth Impact Program

    MANOA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Tanner 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers, all assigned to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, volunteer at the opening day of the Girl’s Basketball Youth Impact Program, held at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, Hawaii, July 6, 2026. Over the next two weeks of the YIP, local female student athletes will be provided the opportunity to learn U.S. Army values, portions of the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics program, and will be able to spend time learning from the UH at Manoa Women’s Basketball Team. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class William A. Tanner Sr.) (Images cropped and edited to emphasize subjects.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 16:48
    Photo ID: 9797564
    VIRIN: 260706-A-EM105-8582
    Resolution: 4748x3165
    Size: 4.04 MB
    Location: MANOA, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers help local youth during the 2026 Youth Impact Program [Image 23 of 23], by SFC William Tanner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers help local youth during the 2026 Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers help local youth during the 2026 Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers help local youth during the 2026 Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers help local youth during the 2026 Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers help local youth during the 2026 Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers help local youth during the 2026 Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers help local youth during the 2026 Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers help local youth during the 2026 Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers help local youth during the 2026 Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers help local youth during the 2026 Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers help local youth during the 2026 Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers help local youth during the 2026 Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers help local youth during the 2026 Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers help local youth during the 2026 Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers help local youth during the 2026 Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers help local youth during the 2026 Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers help local youth during the 2026 Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers help local youth during the 2026 Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers help local youth during the 2026 Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers help local youth during the 2026 Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers help local youth during the 2026 Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers help local youth during the 2026 Youth Impact Program
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers help local youth during the 2026 Youth Impact Program

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    teamwork
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