94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Soldiers help local youth during the 2026 Youth Impact Program

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U.S. Army Soldiers, all assigned to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, volunteer at the opening day of the Girl’s Basketball Youth Impact Program, held at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, Hawaii, July 6, 2026. Over the next two weeks of the YIP, local female student athletes will be provided the opportunity to learn U.S. Army values, portions of the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics program, and will be able to spend time learning from the UH at Manoa Women’s Basketball Team. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class William A. Tanner Sr.) (Images cropped and edited to emphasize subjects.)