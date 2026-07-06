149 CES Deployment for Training

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Corbin Murphy, an electrical systems specialist for the 149th Civil Engineering Squadron, cuts the ends of electrical wires during construction of a fitness facility at Camp Murray, Washington, July 7, 2026. The 149th CES has Deployments for Training to learn necessary skills for assignments both in garrison and deployed environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez)