U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Gabriel Contreras, a water and fuel systems maintenance specialist for the 149th Civil Engineering Squadron, splices electrical wires during the construction of a fitness facility at Camp Murray, Washington, July 7, 2026. The facility will serve as a gym for the Washington National Guard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 16:43
|Photo ID:
|9797547
|VIRIN:
|260707-Z-GK303-1042
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|4.07 MB
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 149 CES Deployment for Training [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Derek Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.