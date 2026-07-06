149 CES Deployment for Training

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Gabriel Contreras, a water and fuel systems maintenance specialist for the 149th Civil Engineering Squadron, splices electrical wires during the construction of a fitness facility at Camp Murray, Washington, July 7, 2026. The facility will serve as a gym for the Washington National Guard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez)