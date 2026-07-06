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    U.S. Chargé d’Affaires John Barrett addresses the crew of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Fort Lauderdale. [Image 8 of 8]

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    U.S. Chargé d’Affaires John Barrett addresses the crew of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Fort Lauderdale.

    VENEZUELA

    07.06.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Cody Scott 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    U.S. Chargé d’Affaires John Barrett addresses the crew of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) over the over the 1 Main Circuit (1MC) in La Guaira, Venezuela, July 6, 2026. At the direction of U.S. Southern Command, assigned U.S. military forces are supporting Department of State-led U.S. humanitarian assistance to the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of the June 24, 2026, earthquakes. (U.S. Navy Photo/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 15:25
    Photo ID: 9797323
    VIRIN: 260706-N-N3764-4008
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 877.38 KB
    Location: VE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Chargé d’Affaires John Barrett addresses the crew of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Fort Lauderdale. [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Cody Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Francis L. Donovan, commander of U.S. Southern Command, is welcomed aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) in La Guaira, Venezuela, July 6, 2026.
    U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Francis L. Donovan, left, commander of U.S. Southern Command, tours the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) in La Guaira, Venezuela, July 6, 2026.
    U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Francis L. Donovan, commander of U.S. Southern Command, addresses the crew of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) in La Guaira, Venezuela, July 6, 2026.
    U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Francis L. Donovan, commander of U.S. Southern Command, meets with U.S. Marines aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) in La Guaira, Venezuela, July 6, 2026.
    U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Francis L. Donovan, commander of U.S. Southern Command, meets with U.S. Sailors aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) in La Guaira, Venezuela, July 6, 2026.
    U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Francis L. Donovan, commander of U.S. Southern Command, meets with U.S. Sailors aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) in La Guaira, Venezuela, July 6, 2026.
    U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Francis L. Donovan, commander of U.S. Southern Command, addresses the crew of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Fort Lauderdale.
    U.S. Chargé d’Affaires John Barrett addresses the crew of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Fort Lauderdale.

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