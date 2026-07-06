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U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Francis L. Donovan, commander of U.S. Southern Command, addresses the crew of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) over the over the 1 Main Circuit (1MC) in La Guaira, Venezuela, July 6, 2026. At the direction of U.S. Southern Command, assigned U.S. military forces are supporting Department of State-led U.S. humanitarian assistance to the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of the June 24, 2026, earthquakes. (U.S. Navy Photo/Released)