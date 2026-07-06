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    Freedom 250 Run [Image 8 of 9]

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    Freedom 250 Run

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Marcel Gorka 

    1st Marine Corps District

    Marines and Sailors with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Sail 250 and 1st Marine Corps District take part in a prayer after completing the Freedom 250 Run with various partners and allies in Manhattan, New York, July 7, 2026. For 250 years, the U.S Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Marcel Gorka)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 13:49
    Photo ID: 9796961
    VIRIN: 260707-M-PV368-1435
    Resolution: 2048x1151
    Size: 770.46 KB
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Freedom 250 Run [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Marcel Gorka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    INR250, International Naval Review, USMCNews, America250, Blue Green Team

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